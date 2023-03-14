Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash launches new horror production house BeserkerGang









Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash has launched his latest venture: a horror film production company called BeserkerGang. Joining the guitarist are Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt from Raven Banner, the distribution team behind Slumber Massacre, Hunt Her Kill Her and Wolfman’s Got Nards. Also on-side is the cinematographer, director and producer Pasha Patriki and Rue Morgue magazine founder Rodrigo Gudiño.

Talking to Variety, Slash said: “I’ve always been a huge horror fan, especially going back to the days when horror movies actually scared the hell out of you. I want to get into the heart of the producing business so I can try and make movies that I’d like to see.”

Hunt went on to explain that “the aim of BerserkerGang will be quality over quantity. We will be selectively choosing projects that we collectively feel best represent the brand.” Paszt added: “Our goal is to develop projects with filmmakers and writers who are just as passionate about genre films as we are.”

“The company slogan is ‘Films Forged in Fury,’” said Rodrigo Gudiño, “if that’s any indication of where we plan on venturing”. The Rue Morgue founder previously worked with Slash and Raven Banner for the 2022 horror The Breach, which begins with a mutilated corpse washing up near the small town of Lone Crow.

News of Slash’s latest endeavour comes shortly after Guns N’ Roses announced their 2023 World Tour, which includes a Saturday night headline performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage. You can check out the full tour schedule below.

Guns N’ Roses 2023 World Tour dates:

Jun 05: Tel Aviv Park Hayarkon, Israel

Jun 09: Madrid Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Spain

Jun 12: Vigo Estadio Abanca Balaídos, Spain

Jun 15: Dessel Grasspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 21: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 24: Glastonbury Festival, UK

Jun 27: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 30: London BST Hyde Park, UK

Jul 03: Frankfurt Deutsch Bank Park, Germany

Jul 05: Bern BERNEXPO, Switzerland

Jul 08: Rome Circo Massimo, Italy

Jul 11: Landgraaf Megaland, Netherlands

Jul 13: Paris La Defense, France

Jul 16: Bucharest National Arena, Romania

Jul 19: Budapest Puskás Arena, Hungary

Jul 22: Athens Olympic Stadium, Greece

Aug 05: Moncton Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, NB

Aug 08: Montreal Parc Jean Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 21: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC