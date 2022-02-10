Slash performs a guitar-heavy rendition of 'Rocket Man'









Although he might be best known for his work with Guns N’ Roses, Slash is also the leader for offshoot band The Conspirators, a rollicking metal group that features Myles Kennedy on vocals.

They have been known to throw in a cover or two into their live set, and they unveiled a guitar-heavy version of Elton John standard ‘Rocket Man’ on Tuesday, February 8th. “We’re gonna do this song, it’s gonna be the first time we’ve ever played it live,” Slash told his audience. “We played it for a movie some years ago. The movie came out during Covid. It was a movie called Stuntman.”

“We did this version of the song for this movie for this friend of mine who jumped over Snake River Canyon,” the guitarist continued. “We’re going to play it live tonight since we’ve been dying to play it. It’s very different for us, too,” Slash told the crowd.”

Although Slash and Kennedy did not perform any tunes that bore Guns N’ Roses writing credits, they did reproduce Lenny Kravitz’s tune ‘Always On The Run’ for the audience. Slash co-wrote the music to the track, which was released in 1991.

Stuntman is a documentary that focuses on Eddie Braun’s attempt to recreate Evel Knievel’s Snake River Canyon jump. This rendition of ‘Rocket Man’ pivoted the focus away from the piano from the original, to the guitar ricocheting through the speakers.

In other Slash related news, the guitarist recently hinted at the prospect of a new Guns N’ Roses album. No confirmed date has been made to the public, but the guitarist seemed confident in their progress when he pitched it to Classic Rock.

Bassist Duff McKagan was similarly enthusiastic about some of the “magnificent” tunes vocalist Axl Rose had played for the band. The bassist said he was excited about the work, although he did hedge himself when he confirmed that there were no concrete plans to release another album in the near future.

This will be the first Guns N’ Roses album to feature Slash and McKagan since the mid-1990s. Rose is the only person to play on every Guns N’Roses album.