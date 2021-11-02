Sky Ferreira teases new music due for release in 2022









Sky Ferreira has teased the arrival of some new music, marking the end of the long wait for her much-anticipated second album. The pop star took to Instagram on October 29th to celebrate eight years since she released her hugely successful debut album, Night Time, My Time, back in 2013.

“Night Time, My Time birthday,” Ferreira wrote in the caption to a photograph of her sitting in front of the studio console during the recording of the album. She then took the time to inform fans that as the release date for some new music has been confirmed: “New music release date confirmed,” she wrote. “Let’s just say…uh…it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb.”

The cryptic hint has led some to suggest that the star will return in March 2022, as the “comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb” saying is often used in reference to the spring month’s turbulent weather. It’s a little harder to say the nature of the release, however. Some believe it might be Masochism, the follow-up to her debut album, while others are suggesting that it might be a solitary new single. We’ll just have to sit tight.

The anticipation is totally justified. Ferreira hasn’t released any original music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’, which even then was her first solo release in around six years. It was labelled as the first track from her second album, which was first announced back in 2015 but is yet to apparate.

Earlier in the year, however, Ferreira shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’, posting a cover of the glam star’s 1970 song, taken from his album The Man Who Sold The World. Ferreira released the cover on January 8th to mark what would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday.

Elsewhere, Sky Ferreira was cast in the new series of The Twilight Zone last year. The actor and musicians appeared in the second season of the rebooted sci-fi series, which is being given the 21st-century treatment by Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg.