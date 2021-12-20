Sky Ferreira reveals that her second album will be released in 2022









Indie heroine and former queen of Tumblr, Sky Ferreira, has announced that her long-awaited second album is “actually coming out” in 2022 after more than half a decade of hinting. The California-based vocalist released her lauded debut album Night Time, My Time in 2013, and at points discussed its follow-up, Masochism, but it never appeared.

Ferreira’s last piece of music came in 2019 when she dropped ‘Downhill Lullaby‘, a song that was also claimed to be the first track from her mysterious second album, which was first announced all the way back in 2015. Since ‘Downhill Lullaby’, no music has appeared, with many wondering just what Ferreira has been up to this whole time.

It’s a report in Stereogum which has kicked off the rumour mill. As part of their ‘101 Most Anticipated Albums of 2022’ list, the publication included Ferreira’s second album. In response, the singer screenshotted it on her Instagram, which seems to confirm that it will finally be released in the new year.

“Top five most anticipated albums of 2022,” she wrote on her personal Instagram story, sharing a screenshot of the piece. “It happens every year but it’s actually coming out this time,” she appended.

Ferreira also took to Instagram to celebrate the eighth birthday of Night Time, My Time, and revealed to fans that a release date has been confirmed for a batch of new music.

She said: “NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED. let’s just say…uh…it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,” she wrote, an expression that references the month of March and the weather changes. Fans have taken this to mean that Ferreira is likely planning to return with new music in March 2022, but we’ll see.

I think everyone would love to see Sky Ferreira return with a new album, she couldn’t possibly make it a ninth year without her sophomore effort, could she?

Listen to Night Time, My Time, below.