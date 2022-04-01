Sky Ferreira delays second album: “Wrath and death threats – pause until April”









Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Sky Ferreira has revealed that her second album Masochism is now due in April after a postponement. This comes following an earlier statement from her mother that claimed the new album would be released in March.

In an Instagram story in late 2021, Ferreira said that her long-awaited follow-up to her debut album Night Time, My Time, which came out in October 2013, is “actually coming out this time”, after more than half a decade of teasing.

In November, while celebrating the eighth anniversary of Night Time, My Time, Ferreira teased the arrival of new material. “NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED. let’s just say…uh… it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb,” she wrote, a riddle that suggests the month of March and its typical weather changes.

In January, her mother, Tonia Lamere, appeared to confirm this release date when she shared an image of Ferreira on her Instagram story with the caption “new album coming March”.

But on Wednesday night, Ferreira wrote on Instagram: “Wrath and death threats pause until April!” likely referring to the many spam messages she and her mother have been receiving about the album’s release.

The singer hasn’t released any of her own music since the 2019 single ‘Downhill Lullaby’, which at the time of its release was her first solo music in six years. It was said to be the lead single from her second album, which was initially announced way back in 2015.

Earlier in January, Ferreira shared her cover of David Bowie’s song, ‘All The Madmen’ in celebration of the late icon’s 75th birthday. “HBD DAVID BOWIE,” Ferreira posted as a caption on the social media post for her cover version. “I love you (I just found this btw).” The singer then noted that the cover was a “lost tape recording/demo”, apparently just in case her fans misread this as a teaser for upcoming material.