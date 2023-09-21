Six tapes of lost recordings by The Beatles are up for auction









Six tapes of never-before-heard recordings and interviews with The Beatles are now up for auction on Gotta Have Rock and Roll.

According to the Gotta Have Rock and Roll listing, the tapes are comprised of Derek Taylor’s previously unheard collection of lost Beatles recordings, including the 1967 Kenwood sessions and private John Lennon recordings.

The tapes are said to feature Sgt. Pepper rehearsals from Kenwood, One From The Nursery, an unreleased John Lennon album, and an unreleased George Harrison album with The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

Tape one includes the Kenwood rehearsals from late 1966 and early 1967, Lennon interviewing Terry Doran, and the animal sound effects used on ‘Good Morning Good Morning’, while tapes two and three feature George Harrison with the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band. Jimmy Page also features on the tape two.

Tapes four and five focus on the relationship between Lennon and Yoko Ono, while the final tape comprises Lennon’s unreleased album with Kyoko Chan Cox, Yoko Ono’s daughter from her first marriage.

The minimum bid for the tapes stands at $30,000, but the site estimates that they will sell for between $300,000 and $500,000.

Bidding on the listing is open now.