From David Bowie to Led Zeppelin: Six legendary artists that Keith Richards hates









Keith Richards has never been one to keep his feelings quiet, be it music, politics or otherwise. The enigmatic Rolling Stones guitarist, perhaps the ultimate riff machine, kept himself busy with verbal sparring matches during his downtime with the Stones, sometimes even aiming barbs at the band themselves. During those sparring matches, the musician had six artists who acted as his nemesis, the Frazier to his Ali. It makes for a somewhat refreshing viewpoint, even if many disagree.

Current rock stars have a constant outlet for their musings in the all-singing, all-dancing form of social media. It is a platform which, for good or bad, provides a direct link between the audience and the artist. Meanwhile, during rock and roll’s heyday, musicians like Keith Richards only had the opportunity to vent about other bands and musicians during interviews. It makes it all the more impressive that he found so much time to air so many of his grievances with some of rock and roll’s most legendary acts.

As the chugging rhythm and swagger of the Rolling Stones, Richards has earned his seat at the top table of rock and roll, among the great and the good of the genre. But while the guitarist has always paid homage to the founding fathers of blues and rock ‘n’ roll – noting that, without them, he would be nothing – he has also never been shy about throwing the odd poison-tipped barb or two at his contemporaries from the music business.

The Stones man has been known to cast aspersions at rival bands and artists, friends, former touring partners, and even whole genres of music at times. It would appear the guitarist’s scathing eye can never be underestimated, and no figure is without potential crosshairs on their back.

During an interview with The Daily News, Richards slammed the entire rap genre, stating: “What rap did that was impressive was to show there are so many tone-deaf people out there. All they need is a drum beat and somebody yelling over it and they’re happy. There’s an enormous market for people who can’t tell one note from another.” He concluded by stating: “Rap: so many words, so little said.”

However, Richards isn’t only attacking outside of his realm. It wasn’t as if being a rock musician helped any artist grow in esteem for Richards – beyond the Bluesman of old. The guitarist has been most ruthless about some of his rock contemporaries, including David Bowie, Led Zeppelin, and so many more, each receiving a dressing down from Richards.

While his comments may have offered the odd rebuttal, the fact that most of the offended artists have covered one of Richards’ material at one point or another shows that Keef is still king.

Six artists hated by Keith Richards:

David Bowie

While the talents of David Bowie stretch far beyond the personas he created, it’s hard to argue that the visual experience the Starman provided added a lot to his mystique and subsequent legend. His costuming and visual experience are equally as integral to his music as the notes on the page.

However, it didn’t sit too well with Richards. After saying in a 2008 interview that ‘Changes’ was the only song from Hunky Dory that he could remember. He commented: “It’s all pose. It’s all fucking posing. It’s nothing to do with music He knows it too.” Of course, Bowie did know it, and so did we, but we loved it all the same.

Richards added: “I can’t think of anything else he’s done that would make my hair stand up.” It’s an assessment which many would scoff at, pointing to a career imbued with creativity throughout.

Oasis

Oasis were a band built on the foundations that groups like The Beatles and The Rolling Stones laid down. But while the Britpop royalty had nothing but respect for the past, Richards was less keen on the Gallagher brothers.

After calling them “crap” and Mick Jagger adding that “you can’t dance to it, the new album’s impossible,” in regards to Oasis’ material, Richards summed up the band’s preposterous Mancunian make-up by stating: “These guys are just obnoxious. Grow up and then come back and see if you can hang.” The Britpop legends had been well and truly told.

Surely, with the amount of musical homage the band paid, The Beatles were fans, though? Nope. Sir Paul McCartney called them “unhip”, and George Harrison had his own damning assessment when he said: “The music lacks depth and the singer Liam is a pain, the rest of the band don’t need him.” A damning indictment and one most Beatles fans would stick by.

Prince

Prince’s influence on music since his 1980 debut is undeniable brilliance which ultimately ended up with the singer opening for The Rolling Stones once upon a time. However, it may have been that incident that saw the Purple One’s name entered into Keef’s little black book of public damnation.

Richards says, damningly: “An overrated midget… Prince has to find out what it means to be a prince. That’s the trouble with conferring a title on yourself before you’ve proved it. His attitude when he opened for us… was insulting to our audience. You don’t try to knock off the headline like that when you’re playing a Stones crowd. He’s a prince who thinks he’s a king already. Good luck to him.”

Of course, Prince would hardly be affected by the words of the guitarist, we think it may have had something to do with Prince’s uncanny ability to play a lead guitar with nonchalance and power.

Elton John

With Elton John’s Rocketman and farewell tour, it felt like a new generation was finally ‘getting’ Elton John. However, not the over-costumed nincompoop, but the artist who gave us countless timeless tunes. When comparing John’s touring schedule to that of The Rolling Stones, Richards might have taken issue with John because he thinks the singer is a little lazy.

Either way, he never really got on with the ‘Your Song’ singer: “An old bitch… his writing is limited to songs about dead blondes,” Richards once said of the Rocketman without so much as a second thought.

Elton’s response was pretty decisive, too, as he delivered some searing words about Richards: “It would be awful to be like Keith Richards. He’s pathetic. It’s like a monkey with arthritis, trying to go on stage and look young. I have great respect for the Stones but they would have been better if they had thrown Keith out 15 years ago.”

Led Zeppelin

Keith Richards’ style of music may have been born from some technically gifted players, but it’s most certainly rooted in ‘the feeling, a factor which may be a reason for his disdain of heavy metal behemoth Led Zeppelin. He’s not the only rocker who had a pop at Led Zeppelin, Pete Townshend also famously had some serious venom pent up for the band.

In a 1969 interview with Rolling Stone, the guitarist said, “The guy’s voice started to get on my nerves. I don’t know why; maybe he’s a little too acrobatic.”

Recently, he’s turned his crosshairs to target the iconic John Bonham, telling the same publication: “I love Jimmy Page, but as a band, no, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler. He had cornered the market there. Jimmy is a brilliant player. But I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?”

Metallica

As well as taking on his contemporaries, Richards has also been none too kind to those who cite him as an influence. Two acts in question were Metallica and Black Sabbath, with the former having supported the Stones on tour… surely Richards had a kind word?

He was recently quoted as saying: “Millions are in love with Metallica and Black Sabbath. I just thought they were great jokes… I don’t know where Metallica’s inspiration comes from, but if it’s from me, then I fucked up”.

Clearly, Richards isn’t a fan of heavy metal, and he doesn’t save it all for one genre of music either once taking on the entirety of rap music, too, no mean feat considering Richards’ position.