The six action movies Keanu Reeves personally recommends









The fan-favourite action star Keanu Reeves hasn’t seen a clean ride to industry dominance, having to traverse several tough stints to reach the popularity he has earned today. Well known in contemporary popular culture as an icon of bombastic blockbuster action, thanks to roles in the Wachowski sisters’ groundbreaking Matrix trilogy alongside the ongoing John Wick franchise, Reeves has influenced almost every area of pop culture.

Flourishing to prominence throughout the 1990s, Reeves has grown into quite the cultural figure, garnering much attention for his pop culture influence in everything from Pixar’s Toy Story 4 to the video game Cyberpunk 2077 where he became the flagbearer of the popular release. With a childlike sense of wonder, Reeves is much-liked in the industry, even if his acting credentials have long been called into question.

Living from within the bubble of Hollywood whilst still somehow managing to operate on the fringes of its influence, Keanu Reeves has felt as much a star of the silver screen as a fan of its many products, often commenting on his favourite movies of the era.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Reeves disclosed a collection of some of his all-time favourite movies that he’d been listing for many years on his phone.

Containing movie recommendations collected between friends, fellow Matrix actor Carrie-Anne Moss once asked for some of his favourite films that she could watch with her kids, prompting Reeves to send her the collection of movies across.

As Moss told the magazine, “it seems like a little thing, but he’s so busy, he’s exhausted, and took the time to write this very, very thoughtful list”. Considering the actor’s affable nature, we’re not all too surprised, but there’s still something so cherishable about sending a list of must-see movies to a friend.

Of these 18 movies, six were action flicks, with Reeves recommending everything from iconic classic movies to new unsung genre films.

The newest film from his list of recommendations is Ana Lily Amirpour’s The Bad Batch starring Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Jim Carrey and Reeves himself, with the film set in a desert dystopia where a young woman is captured by cannibals. Though slept on by critics, The Bad Batch (not to be confused with the Star Wars series of the same name) is a frenetic popcorn thriller crammed full of vibrant fun.

Conversely, the oldest film on Reeves’ list is the classic black and white action movie Seven Samurai, directed by the great Akira Kurosawa. Released in 1954, the film went on to inspire countless western movies, namely the 1960 flick The Magnificent Seven starring Steve McQueen, Yul Brynner, Charles Bronson and many more, it also inspired dozens of filmmakers, including George Lucas, Quentin Tarantino and Francis Ford Coppola.

Take a look at the list of six action movies that Keanu Reeves recommends, below.

Keanu Reeves’ six favourite action movies:

The Bad Batch (Ana Lily Amirpour, 2016)

La Femme Nikita (Luc Besson, 1990)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (George Miller, 1982)

Leon: The Professional (Luc Besson, 1994)

Rollerball (Norman Jewison, 1975)

Seven Samurai (Akira Kurosawa, 1954)

