Watch Siouxsie Sioux sing Angelo Badalamenti’s ‘Careless Love’









In what seems an unlikely pairing of artistic genius, Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees delivered a majestic rendition of ‘Careless Love’ from the Angelo Badalamenti-composed soundtrack for John Maybury’s 2008 movie The Edge of Love.

Sadly, Badalamenti, the composer known best for his work on Mark Frost and David Lynch’s hit TV series Twin Peaks, passed away earlier this week at 85. “My great uncle Angelo Badalamenti has crossed the barrier onto another plane of existence,” a statement from a family member read.

“Between his work on Blue Velvet, Twin Peaks, Cabin Fever, Nightmare On Elm Street 3 and a plethora of others, plus his relationships and collaborations with David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Paul McCartney, Nina Simone, Julee Cruise, Isabella Rosselini, Dolores O’Riordan, Anthrax, Dokken, Eli Roth and especially David Lynch, he has always been the most interesting man in the world to me.”

“A true musical and artistic inspiration for me and countless others,” the statement added. “Stayed true to his roots and family, never leaving North Jersey for LA. Not to mention the casual but mind-blowing true stories from his life he never ran out of. He will truly be missed by many.”

Following this tragic news, it has been announced that Siouxie will return to the stage following a ten-year hiatus. The 65-year-old punk icon is on the bill for a headline set at next summer’s Latitude festival, marking her first performance singe 2013, when she performed as part of Yoko Ono’s curated live event at London’s Royal Festival Hall, ‘Meltdown’.

As a celebration of Angelo Badalamenti’s life and Siouxsie Sioux’s return to the stage, we bring you this brilliant live rendition of ‘Careless Love’ from the 2008 World Soundtrack Awards in Ghent. Siouxsie also offered her unique voice to the original recording of the song, which appeared on the orchestral The Edge of Love soundtrack alongside vocal collaborations from Beth Rowley and Keira Knightley, who also starred in the movie.

