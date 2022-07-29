The singer Iggy Pop once compared to David Bowie









Iggy Pop wouldn’t be where he is today if it wasn’t for the guiding hand of David Bowie. He was firmly on the road to ruin before the English singer gave him a second chance which he later called “the light of my life”.

They toured together following the release of Bowie’s 1976 masterpiece Station to Station, and after the run of dates had ended, they both pitched up in Berlin. Both men needed a fresh start and found themselves in a similar position which allowed them to leave their life behind and relocate to Germany — a move which left the pair of artists feeling utterly invigorated.

“The friendship was basically that this guy salvaged me from certain professional and maybe personal annihilation — simple as that,” Iggy reflected after Bowie’s death. “A lot of people were curious about me, but only he was the one who had enough truly in common with me, and who actually really liked what I did and could get on board with it, and who also had decent enough intentions to help me out. He did a good thing.”

Bowie’s death understandably rocked him, and Iggy Pop never had a connection with another creative quite like it ever since. Although they went their separate ways artistically, Iggy has been trying to discover somebody else cut from the same cloth, and in 2016, he felt like he had finally found his man.

Iggy was speaking to the NME when he compared unsigned singer Tim Arnold to ‘The Starman’ after he recruited the performer for the soundtrack of his film, Blood Orange. Arnold told the same publication he found it “very flattering” when he discovered Iggy had handpicked his music.

Although he has never achieved commercial success, Arnold has enjoyed a prolific career and has released over 25 albums independently. Before beginning his solo career, he was the frontman of the short-lived Britpop band, Jocasta.

Iggy was introduced to Arnold by the people who were making the film, and he instantly knew his sound fit like a glove for Blood Orange. The former Stooges singer explained: “They sent along a demo which Tim had done in a home studio. It had a noir, detective movie guitar riff that comes and goes, but mainly four notes of a very plaintive, simple saxophone theme, just four forlorn notes.”

He continued: “It could have been an outtake from ‘Kind of Blue’ by Miles Davis, or maybe side two of Low by Bowie and Brian Eno. I liked it and they redid it with real musicians, which roughened it up. It reminded me a little of some things that Chet Baker did. I thought it was a real nice theme, effective for the film.”

Listen to his theme for Blood Orange below, and decide if Iggy was correct to declare it similar to Low.