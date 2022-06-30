Danny Elfman and Iggy Pop team up for new single ‘Kick Me’









Two of the most shirtless men in rock ‘n’ roll, Danny Elfman and Iggy Pop, have teamed up for a new track called ‘Kick Me’.

The track is a remix which reimagines a song from Elfman’s solo album released last year, Big Mess. The album was his first solo outing in 37 years.

The song is part of a full reimagining of the record as every song receives a remix in the forthcoming outing Bigger, Messier. Thus, you can expect things to take a rousing approach when it comes to mixing up the originals.

Alongside Iggy Pop, the album is set to feature the likes of Elfman’s old buddy Trent Reznor, as well as Zach Hill and Squarepusher as Elfman welcomes a specific sphere of rock into his work.

Elfman asked everyone on the record the same question as they entered his fabled studio lair: “At the onset of the Bigger, Messier. I asked the same thing of every artist: ‘Express me through your own eyes.’”

He continued: “Not only was I surprised at the artists that wanted to participate, but completely blown away by what everyone contributed.”

Concluding: “There’s a tremendous amount of diversity represented throughout, and I couldn’t be more excited to announce the record with Iggy’s version of ‘Kick Me’, which not only serves as a reinvention of the song vocally, but instrumentally as well.”

The album is due for release on August 12th. You can check out ‘Kick Me’ below.

