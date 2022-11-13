The singer Bob Dylan said "doesn't need words"









Bob Dylan’s word on music is the gospel truth, and nobody can suggest otherwise. When Dylan decides to praise an artist, you hang on to his every word, and there’s one artist he believes is so talented that he “doesn’t need words”.

After decades of waiting, Dylan has finally answered every fan’s wishes by writing a book full of his musings on the world of music in The Philosophy Of Modern Song. The book has been released through Schuster & Schuster and finds him analysing 66 songs which have been crucial in the development of the format of a song into what it’s become today.

One unexpected artist Dylan highlights as a pioneer is Bobby Darin, who you might not be fully aware of despite his inclusion in the book. Darin tragically died in 1973 in New York City when he was only 37 years old, but he worked at a prolific pace throughout his recording career.

Darin’s career began behind the scenes as a songwriter for Connie Francis before exploding into the mainstream with the hit single, ‘Splish Splash’, which sold over a million copies in 1958. For the next couple of years, Darin was a constant presence in the hit parade and had a series of successful singles climb the chart.

Dylan’s favourite track from Darin is ‘Beyond The Sea’, and his analysis is featured as an excerpt in The Sunday Times. The singer-songwriter positively wrote: “This is a good day if there ever was one. Round the clock, day and night, the breezes belong to you — all the waves are your friends. You’re going over to the far side, above and beyond, going off limits. You’ve been knocking about on this voyage since forever, riding on the crest of a high rippling wave, heading for a place you never heard of. You’re the skipper.”

Later in the passage, Dylan wrote about why Darin’s chameleon-like tendencies were both his greatest asset and the biggest flaw of his artistry. “Bobby Darin could sound like anybody and sing any style. He was more flexible than anyone of his time. He could be Harry Belafonte. He could be Elvis. He could be Dion, he could be a calypso singer, he could be a bluegrass singer or a folk singer. He was a rhythm and blues singer. The guy was everybody if anybody,” Dylan said.

He added: “But here’s the thing about chameleons, if you don’t watch them changing colors they just look like an ordinary lizard. Their uniqueness lies in their transformative nature. So, more fairly, Bobby Darin was more than a chameleon, for each of his guises he inhabited with verve and gusto and even in repose he just about vibrated with talent.”

According to Dylan, Darin didn’t need words because of his “playful” approach, which separated him from his peers, and made him a worthy inclusion in The Philosophy Of Modern Song. “His phrasing, especially on a pop ballad like this, is the driving wheel of the production,” Dylan said.

“Time and time again he’ll slip the first few words of a line upstairs into the end of the previous line. He’s very subtle and you don’t realize he’s doing this. But if he sang songs like this straight, it probably wouldn’t reach you. He’s playful. He’s a playful melodist and he doesn’t need words. He keeps it simple even when he’s singing about nothing. The sea, the air, the mountains, the flowers. It all floats. It never touches the ground.”

Listen below to ‘Beyond The Sea’ by Bobby Darin, and discover whether you agree with Dylan’s analysis.