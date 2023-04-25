Harry Belafonte, singer and activist, dead at 96









After over half a century of making music, legendary singer and activist Harry Belafonte has passed away at the age of 96. Belafonte died from what has been confirmed as heart failure by his spokesman.

Throughout his career, Belafonte was known for breaking down racial barriers. Growing up in a highly segregated area of New York, Belafonte became one of the biggest black entertainers of the time, making nods to Caribbean music with songs such as ‘Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)’ and ‘Calypso’, the latter of which became one of the first songs to sell a million copies before the arrival of Elvis Presley.

Belafonte was also known for his activism for civil rights in America in the late ’60s. He famously attended the March on Washington in 1963 and contributed to bailing Martin Luther King Jr out of jail after he was peacefully protesting.

Outside of his singing work, Belafonte also boasted a successful film career, appearing in movies such as Buck and the Preacher and a spoof of The Godfather in Uptown Saturday Night, with his final film role being for BlacKkKlansman in 2018.

Throughout his career, he never stopped his political activism, organising a boycott of South Africa and helping orchestrate famous relief efforts like Live Aid and the charity single ‘We Are the World’. Belafonte is survived by his wife, Pamela Frank, and his four children.