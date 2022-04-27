Silver Jews' American Water artworks up for sale from the original artist









Chris Kysor, the artist behind the painting on the cover of David Berman’s Silver Jews album American Water (1998), is selling prints and painting reproductions of the artwork for the first time.

The copies went on sale on April 26th at 12pm Eastern Time. A limited-edition run of 225 prints sized 20″ x 16″ is available alongside multiple paintings available in a selection of sizes. You can find them at Cluster Wall Gallery.

Silver Jews were formed in New York in 1998 by David Berman and Pavement members Stephen Malkmus and Bob Nastanovich. Being the only constant band member, Berman was regarded as the lynchpin of the project.

Chris Kysor was a close childhood friend of Berman’s, who saw the paintings for the first time when he visited Kysor’s studio in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. At the time, Berman was recording American Water at Rare Book Room, so he decided to ask Kysor permission to use the painting as his album cover.

Berman committed suicide in 2019 at the age of 59, having just released a solo album under the name Purple Mountains. His passing prompted many artists to pay tribute to the poet and musician.

If you’re interested in buying one of Kysor’s prints, you’ll have to be quick as they’re quickly selling out. To view any remaining prints and reproductions visit Cluster Wall Gallery.