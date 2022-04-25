Pavement announce 30th-anniversary reissue for ‘Slanted & Enchanted’









Pavement have announced a 30th-anniversary reissue for their classic debut album, Slanted & Enchanted.

The album, released in April 1992, celebrated its 30th birthday last week. The reissue will be released on August 12th and will complement their live reunion that kicks off later in the summer moving into autumn.

The reissue will see the iconic debut released on red/white/black splatter vinyl. Also included is a cassette edition titled Courting Shutdown Offers, which features demo versions of the album that the band used to pilot the album for record labels.

Pavement’s latest reissue follows the re-release of Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal, a special edition of their final studio album Terror Twilight. The band’s fifth studio album was originally released in June 1999 and was produced by Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

See the tracklist for the 30th-anniversary edition of Slanted & Enchanted below, and pre-order the album here.

Slanted & Enchanted

1. ‘Summer Babe’ (Winter Version) ‘Trigger Cut / Wounded-Kite At: 17’ ‘No Life Signed Her’ ‘In the Mouth a Desert’ ‘Conduit For Sale!’ ‘Zurich Is Stained’ ‘Chesley’s Little Wrists’ ‘Loretta’s Scars’ ‘Here’ ‘Two States’ ‘Perfume-V’ ‘Fame Throwa’ ‘Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era’ ‘Our Singer’

Courting Shutdown Offers

‘Chesley’s Little Wrists’ ‘Jackals, False Grails: The Lonesome Era’ ‘No Life Signed Her’ ‘Two States’ ‘Trigger Cut’ ‘Fame Throwa’ ‘Pain Smiles’ ‘The Wounded Kite’ ‘Summer Babe’ ‘Perfume-V’ ‘My First Mine’ ‘Baptist Blacktick’ ‘Loretta’s Scars’ ‘Pillowjack’ ‘Here’

Pavement are set to tour in the UK and Ireland later this year – see the upcoming live dates below, and tickets can be accessed here.

October 2022

17th – O2 Academy, Leeds

18th – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

19th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

20th – O2 Apollo, Manchester

22th – Roundhouse, London

23th – Roundhouse, London

24th – Roundhouse, London

25th – Roundhouse, London

November 2022

10th – Vicar Street, Dublin

11th – Vicar Street, Dublin