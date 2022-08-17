Watch Silk Sonic cover Papa Roach classic ‘Last Resort’









Silk Sonic performed an energetic cover of the Papa Roach classic ‘Last Resort’ during a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas club last weekend. See fan-captured footage from the moment below.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, who released the Silk Sonic album An Evening With Silk Sonic back in November 2021, are currently in the midst of a Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM hotel and casino, with two shows having taken place over the weekend.

Shortly after the second of the two shows, Anderson .Paak and Mars made a surprise appearance on stage at the Park MGM-owned club called The Barbershop. During the brief performance, they gave new life to Papa Roach’s 2000 debut single.

Footage of Anderson .Paak leading the vocals has since emerged on social media, and you can watch a selection of fan-shot clips of Silk Sonic’s seemingly out-of-place Papa Roach cover below.

According to columnist John Katsilometes, Silk Sonic also covered The Outfield‘s ‘Your Love’ and The Police‘s ‘Roxanne’ during their performance at The Barbershop.

Back in May, Silk Sonic also covered Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. They’ve since added a studio-recorded version of the cover to An Evening With Silk Sonic.

Earlier this year, the duo won four Grammys for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. They also performed their song ‘777’ to open this year’s ceremony in Las Vegas.

Watch Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars cover the 2000 Papa Roach classic ‘Last Resort’ in Las Vegas below.