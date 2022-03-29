Sigur Rós add Australian and New Zealand dates to their tour run









Icelandic post-rock heroes Sigur Rós have added four more dates to their already mammoth upcoming tour, adding shows in New Zealand and Australia during August this summer.

The quartet of dates are sandwiched in between their gigantic 27 shows across North America, which kicks off in less than a month, and a 29-date run of Europe and the UK, which embarks in September. The Oceanian stint starts in New Zealand at Auckland’s Spark Arena, before Jónsi and Co. hit Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia.

Remarkably, the shows will be the band’s first in Australia for well over five years. They last appeared in the land down under back in 2017, where they played the iconic Splendour in the Grass festival for the third time.

Recently, things have been hotting up for Sigur Rós. Last month, a statement announced that they are “are in the process of writing and recording their first new studio album since 2013”. They also revealed that they “will air new songs at the (upcoming shows), alongside material drawn from their acclaimed 25-year discography”.

Last month, Sigur Rós confirmed that founding members, Jónsi and George Holm have been rejoined in the studio and are to be on tour by former member, Kjartan Sveinsson, who has re-entered the fold after almost a decade. Notably, when Sveinsson departed, he was not replaced in the lineup.

Following on from this significant announcement, the band also announced Heimr, an “inclusive and free digital experience”. You can join the initiative now, and have access to “free and permanent” membership of the band’s official Discord community. The band explained: “The Heimr community will be a space that evolves over time, and relies upon your input as much as ours.”

The band also added that the “central Discord hub will be the first layer in an ongoing experiment”, describing it as “one that only works with your active participation”. Members will also be given a unique digital pass called a Glingur, which will exist on Polygon, a “decentralised data storage system on a low-carbon impact blockchain”.

Listen to Valtari in full, and see the new tour dates, below.

New Sigur Rós tour dates:

August:

Saturday 6 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 9 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 12 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Margaret Court Arena