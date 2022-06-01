Sigourney Weaver pays tribute to 'Heartbreakers' co-star Ray Liotta









Almost a week after the death of the Goodfellas star Ray Liotta, tributes are still rolling in for the industry icon, with his Heartbreakers co-star Sigourney Weaver recently paying her respects.

According to People magazine, Weaver had considerable praise for the actor, pointing to his comedic timing and underrated acting skills.

“Ray’s lovesick gangster, Dean, is the real heartbreaker in Heartbreakers,” Weaver told the publication, adding, “Loaded with charm and physical ease, Ray was a natural in comedy and just a doll to work with. We had such a good time. [He] may not be known primarily for his comic chops [but he] brought impeccable timing and wit to everything he did. A true original and a lovely guy, gone much too soon.”

Passing away in his sleep on May 26th at the age of 67, Ray Liotta, who was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, is survived by his daughter, Karsen.

Whilst Liotta enjoyed a fruitful career working with the likes of directors such as Noah Baumbach, Steven Soderbergh, Robert Rodriguez and Ridley Scott, no collaboration was more important than that of Martin Scorsese.

Appearing in the 1990 movie Goodfellas alongside Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Lorraine Bracco, Liotta helped to create one of the finest gangster movies of all time. Playing the lead character of Henry Hill, Scorsese’s film follows Hill’s life in the mob with partners Jimmy Conway (De Niro) and Tommy DeVito (Pesci).