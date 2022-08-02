Showtime greenlight comedy pilot from the team behind 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'









The directing team behind Everything Everywhere All at Once have had a new comedy pilot called MASON greenlit by Showtime.

The new show, which has been derived by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, will be produced by A24. It will star and be executive produced by Nathan Min, who’s previously guest starred on HBO’s Joe Pera Talks With You. The Daniels will also executive produce, as will Minari and Steven Yeun.

According to a press release: “MASON is a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.”

Showtime’s Amy Israel added: “Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today.

“We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels – who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen – as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. MASON has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the highest-grossing film that A24 has made so far, and MASON looks like it will be another success.