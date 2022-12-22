The shortlists for Oscars 2023 have been released

In anticipation of the 2023 edition of the Oscars, the Academy has finally released the shortlists for ten categories – including Best International Feature. While the selections for the major Awards, such as Best Picture and Best Actor, are still ambiguous, many notable productions of the year are already in contention for top prizes.
There’s still some time before we can confirm whether the Academy’s Best Picture lineup matches our own selection of the 50 best movies of 2022. However, the International Feature shortlist contains many of our own top picks, including Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave.
It’s also refreshing to see Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Bardo on the shortlist, especially after critics dismissed it for being too self-indulgent. Guillermo del Toro, who will undoubtedly be a serious contender at the Oscars with his Pinocchio, has championed Bardo on multiple occasions.
During a recent Q&A session, del Toro said (via IndieWire): “Seeing a Van Gogh and asking for an opinion, and the opinion is, ‘Well, it’s about some flowers in a pot.’ The flowers are OK, the pot is nice, but nobody talks about the brushstrokes, the colours, the thickness of the paint, and the colour palette. It’s astounding to me. Everybody here did an incredible job at what they did. Every single shot and every single thing is one of the highest states and the hardest thing to pull off in cinema. Almost every shot.”
The Documentary Feature section also contains many of our year-end picks, such as Fire of Love, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Retrograde and Moonage Daydream. Despite the Academy’s infamous shortcomings in its selections, it will be interesting to see how the major categories shape up.
Check out the full list below.
Oscars 2023 shortlists:
Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Bad Axe
- Children of the Mist
- Descendant
- Fire of Love
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Hidden Letters
- A House Made of Splinters
- The Janes
- Last Flight Home
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
- Retrograde
- The Territory
Documentary Short Film
- American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton
- Anastasia
- Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison
- As Far as They Can Run
- The Elephant Whisperers
- The Flagmakers
- Happiness Is £4 Million
- Haulout
- Holding Moses
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Nuisance Bear
- Shut Up and Paint
- Stranger at the Gate
- 38 at the Garden
International Feature Film
- Argentina, Argentina, 1985
- Austria, Corsage
- Belgium, Close
- Cambodia, Return to Seoul
- Denmark, Holy Spider
- France, Saint Omer
- Germany, All Quiet on the Western Front
- India, Last Film Show
- Ireland, The Quiet Girl
- Mexico, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Morocco, The Blue Caftan
- Pakistan, Joyland
- Poland, EO
- South Korea, Decision to Leave
- Sweden, Cairo Conspiracy
Makeup and Hairstyling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Crimes of the Future
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- The Whale
Music (Original Score)
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Devotion
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Nope
- She Said
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
Music (Original Song)
- “Time” from Amsterdam
- “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” from Avatar: The Way of Water
- “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once
- “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- “Til You’re Home” from A Man Called Otto
- “Naatu Naatu” from RRR
- “My Mind & Me” from Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- “Good Afternoon” from Spirited
- “Applause” from Tell It like a Woman
- “Stand Up” from Till
- “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick
- “Dust & Ash” from The Voice of Dust and Ash
- “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing
- “New Body Rhumba” from White Noise
Animated Short Film
- Black Slide
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- The Debutante
- The Flying Sailor
- The Garbage Man
- Ice Merchants
- It’s Nice in Here
- More than I Want to Remember
- My Year of Dicks
- New Moon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
- Passenger
- Save Ralph
- Sierra
- Steakhouse
Live-Action Short Film
- All in Favor
- Almost Home
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- The Lone Wolf
- Nakam
- Night Ride
- Plastic Killer
- The Red Suitcase
- The Right Words
- Sideral
- The Treatment
- Tula
- Warsha
Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.