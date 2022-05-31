Shivum Sharma releases candid new single ‘Words’









Shivum Sharma - 'Words' 6.9

South London singer-songwriter and producer Shivum Sharma has released a candid new single, ‘Words’.

The new single comes as the second preview taken from Sharma’s upcoming EP, In Transit. ‘Words’ is an introspective soul search that takes us through the soundscapes of Sharma’s mind that trickle with peaceful piano melodies and gentle vocal delivery. The harmonising instrumentals meet Sharma’s voice perfectly and evoke a dreamy yet plaintive feeling.

The new single was released via Supernature (Sega Bodega, Broke Candy, AJ Tracy). It follows his debut single released earlier in the year, ‘Overload’, which featured backing vocals from Ego Ella May. ‘Words’ was co-produced by Sharma himself alongside Alex Burey and Kiran Kai.

In his own words, the new track “celebrates the power in the curiosity of a young mind.”

He continued: “We live in a world where young people are often told to be silent and listen rather than empowered to speak up, trust and voice their own experiences and thoughts. Children’s minds are often the purest as they are not yet tainted by insecurities, anxieties, and the influence of the modern world. I believe we have so much to learn from young minds if we actually nurtured and listened to them.”

Sharma boldly uses his poetic lyrics to express his Asian heritage while also integrating his homosexuality. He commented: “I work with the belief that being visibly queer and creative whilst simultaneously paying tribute to my Asian heritage will inspire the next generation of young queer Asians to realise their whole creative potential without being held back by society’s ideas of what they should be.”

He continued, “I recognise how important it is to amplify and nurture young, marginalised voices and feel very passionately that these are often voices that are silenced and considered unimportant.”

‘Words’ is out now and will be followed by the release of Sharma’s new EP In Transit, which is set to be released on July 21st with a launch party where he will perform alongside several other artists who are yet to be announced.

Listen to the new single below.