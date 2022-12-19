Shirley Watts, the wife of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, dead at 84









Shirley Watts, the wife of the longtime Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, has died at the age of 84. Her family announced her death today, although Watts died on December 16th.

“It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law Shirley Watts,” the Watts family announced today. “Shirley died peacefully on Friday, December 16th, in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.”

“She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen,” the statement adds. “Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”

“Sally Wood & I are very sad to hear about the death of our friend Shirley Watts,” Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood wrote on his social media. “We will miss you so much, but take comfort that you are reunited with your beloved Charlie. Our thoughts & prayers are with their daughter Seraphina, granddaughter Charlotte, & son-in-law Barry.”

First meeting Charlie in 1961, Shirley and Charlie Watts were married in 1964. For a number of years, the Watts’ were the only marriage in the group. Despite the Rolling Stones’ notorious reputation for groupies and instability, Shirley and Charlie Watts were married all the way up to Charlie’s death in 2021 at the age of 80.

Shirley Watts is survived by her daughter Seraphina and granddaughter Charlotte.

