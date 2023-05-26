Shia LaBeouf reveals he “wasn’t interested in acting anymore” before ‘Padre Pio’









Before shooting the new movie, Padre Pio, star Shia LaBeouf has said he “wasn’t interested in acting anymore” before he eventually “fell in love with Christ” when preparing for the role.

In Padre Pio – which debuted at last year’s Venice Film Festival and receives a US theatrical release on June 2nd – LaBeouf plays the 20th-century St. Pio of Pietrelcina. He spoke to OSV News about preparing for the role and the existential juncture he found himself at before joining the movie.

Directed by Abel Ferrara, the film follows a significant period in Pio’s life, when the 33-year-old priest begins to ponder the future of his ministry in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, following the First World War. Notably, he served as a private in Italy’s medical corps during the conflict. “I wanted to make a film about a man,” Ferrara told the publication. “I didn’t want to make a film about a saint.”

As for LaBeouf, he said he “wasn’t even trying to make movies” when Ferrara approached him about the role of Pio. The actor said he was “totally lost” after his inner demons led to hard partying, professional conflicts and spats with the law. There were also abuse allegations from ex-partner FKA Twigs.

“I was wandering around, living in my truck,” LaBeouf explained. “I wasn’t interested in acting anymore.” It was when he was starting to confront his personal issues that Ferrara contacted him about the movie. Padre Pio “seemed like a neon sign” for LaBeouf, who explained that he “was looking for salvation (and) … a relationship with God”.

While researching for his role, LaBeouf converged with Brother Alexander Rodriguez, a Capuchin Franciscan like Pio. Rodriguez is the assistant vocation director at the order’s Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang, California. Before too long, the actor was asking about more than just Pio.

“Shia was looking to know about Padre Pio, and then delved into the faith,” Brother Rodriguez told OSV News. “He got into RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults). The friars and I were helping to catechize him.” LaBeouf explained that “(learning) how to pray the rosary” brought a “tangible relief” that he had long sought to find through drugs, alcohol and his old lifestyle.

Watch the trailer for Padre Pio below.