Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs trial delayed until 2024









The 2020-filed lawsuit of FKA Twigs against Shia LaBeouf for alleged “relentless abuse”, assault, emotional distress and sexual battery will no longer go ahead in 2023 as originally planned. It’s now been delayed until October 2024.

Both parties have agreed to a continuance with the filing claiming that “certain discovery issues still remain to be resolved”. The trial has been delayed because both Twigs and LeBeouf have “entertainment project” scheduling issues.

Also, a factor is that Twigs’ key counsel will take maternity leave when the original trial was scheduled for November 6th, 2023. The date for next year could be changed again “to a date as soon thereafter is convenient thereafter on the court’s calendar.”

Back in 2020, Twigs told The New York Times about her relationship with LeBeouf, noting, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life.”

“I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me,” the singer added. “But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.” Then, in 2021, Twigs further discussed her lawsuit in an interview with Gayle King.

LaBeouf previously responded to the New York Times article via email, writing, “I’m not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations.”

He continued, “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

This is a developing story.