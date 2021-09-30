Shaun Ryder hosts phone-in about UFO sightings on 'This Morning'







Shaun Ryder made a surprise appearance on yesterday’s This Morning program to participate in a phone-in about UFO sightings. Ryder, who once fronted the Manchester band Happy Mondays, joined the program’s hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to discuss some of the extraterrestrial experiences he’s had throughout his life. Ryder is a long-time alien enthusiast.

As he explained, the most notable of these experiences came when he was 15-years-old and living in Manchester. He made it clear that the sighting came “long before all my encounters with hallucinogenics”. Later, Ryder revisited the making of his 2013 documentary Shaun Ryder On UFOs.

During this period, Ryder had another encounter. “I looked out in my back garden and over my apple tree there’s this big – well, when I say big [it was] about 20 by 10ft – plastic Airfix-looking wobbly thing,” he said. “It looked like it was hanging there on strings because it was moving [side to side].”

The iconic frontman went on to describe how he thought the sighting was the product of some elaborate hoax set up by the documentary’s producers. The longer he stared, however, the more he felt the “buzz of energy” emitting from the UFO. “I’m watching this thing and it started to make a cloud. The cloud got bigger and bigger and it went off really slow,” Ryder concluded.

After the conversation, Ryder helped conduct a phone-in with viewers claiming to have had similar experiences. During the broadcast, fans took to social media platforms to share their thoughts, with one Twitter user describing the segment as “TV gold”. Another viewer captured the nation’s bewilderment perfectly when they wrote: “Shaun Ryder hosting a phone in about UFO’s on This Morning seems quite comforting and normal all things considered.”

The broadest comes after Ryder took to his own social media channels to claim that his home was the target of an alien invasion. “It is how it is, they’re fucking here – they were here ­before us, probably,” he said.

