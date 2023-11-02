Sharon Van Etten shares new song, ‘Close To You’, co-written by Courtney Barnett

American singer Sharon Van Etten has shared her beautiful new song, ‘Close To You’, which appears on the soundtrack for Apple TV+’s upcoming period drama The Buccaneers.

The track was co-written by Australian musician Courtney Barnett, who has been friends with Van Etten for nearly a decade. Van Etten took to Instagram to tell fans, “It was really an inspiring time to get to write a song with my dear friend Courtney.”

The singer-songwriter added that she was pleased to “bring it to life with our fellow cohorts Zach Dawes and Stella Mozgawa for the show Buccaneers airing very soon.”

The track echoes with romance and longing, with Van Etten asking over 1960s-inspired guitars, “Can we forget about everybody else?” before positing, “Maybe tomorrow we’ll get away, And I’ll stay, close to you.”

The steady, upbeat percussion accompanies the rich guitar tone nicely, and the pair couldn’t make for a better musical accompaniment to Van Etten’s dreamy vocals, which sound right at home.

The Buccaneers will be released on November 8th and follows a group of American women as they arrive in London during the 1870s. The programme is based on an unfinished story by Edith Wharton.

Warpaint’s Mozgawa has handled the soundtrack and features contributions from artists such as AVAWAVES, Gracie Abrams, Sarah Walk, Bully and Alison Mosshart.

Listen to ‘Close To You’ below.