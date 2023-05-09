Sharon Van Etten joins The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli for Ink Spots cover









Sharon Van Etten has joined Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos fame for a cover of the Ink Spots classic duet ‘I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire’.

The unlikely duo were brought together by National Geographic to work on a tune for their new forthcoming limited series A Small Light. The show’s executive music producer is Este Haim which explains the show’s indie draw.

The series comes with the following official synopsis: “Follows the remarkable story of Miep Gies, a Dutch woman who risked her life to shelter Anne Frank’s family from the Nazis for more than two years during World War II.”

Starring Ashley Brooke, Andy Nyman, Bille Boullet and Hanna van Vilet, the soundtrack features a string of solemn covers of songs from the era by the likes of Angel Olsen, Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Weyes Blood, Moses Sumney and many more.

Sharon Van Etten and Michael Imperioli’s cover is set to feature in episode three of the series. It follows the release of Danielle Haim’s cover of Doris Day’s ‘Till We Meet Again’ and Kamasi Washington’s take on ‘Cheryl’ originally by Charlie Parker.