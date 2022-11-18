Sharon Van Etten teams up with The Raincoats' Gina Birch for 'Illustrated Lyrics' book









Sharon Van Etten and Gina Birch of The Raincoats have teamed up to release Illustrated lyrics. The new collaborative effort is published by Volume and set for release in autumn/winter 2023. Pre-orders are available now.

Featuring lyrics from thirteen years worth of songs, Illustrated Lyrics features a personally curated selection of lyrics from across Van Etten’s career. The book also features specially commissioned artworks by artist, filmmaker and founding member of The Raincoats, Gina Birch.

Beginning with Van Etten’s debut, Because I Was In Love, right up to her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, Illustrated Lyrics provides a survey of one of America’s most revered modern songwriters. With Birch’s artwork providing the perfect visual accompaniment, Illustrated Lyrics is a thing of real beauty.

The new lyric book is available in an exclusive, cloth-bound collector’s edition for a limited time only. The book is printed in five colours and features typographic layouts inspired by Concrete Poetry, which highlight Birch’s stunning illustrations. The collector’s edition is signed by Van Etten and Birch and is limited to just 1,000 copies.

During a recent Q&A with The Guardian, Sharon Van Etten opened up about her dream musical collaborators: “So many,” she began. “PJ Harvey, Sinéad O’Connor, Beth Gibbons. Geoff Barrow who works with Portishead, who is an amazing producer and drummer. Also I would love to work with Warren Ellis: he’s such a wizard and lives in so many different sonic universes.”