Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker announce 'Wild Hearts' tour









The indie-rock trifecta has arrived, as Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker have announced a brand new co-co-co-headlining tour. Set for the summer of 2022, the ‘Wild Hearts’ tour will see the trio travelling up and down North America through July and August with special guest Spencer.

“It is with great pleasure that I get to announce The Wild Hearts Tour with the absolute forces of nature Angel Olsen, Julien Baker, and Spencer,” Van Etten says. “Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment while supporting, A New Way Of Life, an organization that we feel is making genuine impact for the underserved.”

“We have carefully chosen the venues that we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans,” Van Etten adds. “I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer. It is an honour, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

“Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night,” Baker throws in. “I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

“I’m so thrilled to be travelling and playing music alongside Spencer, Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten as part of my return to touring,” Olsen says. “It’s truly a dream to have a shared come back show, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. And most of all I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tour mates.”

Van Etten hasn’t done a full-scale tour since the 2019 jaunt in support of Remind Me Tomorrow, with Baker’s last extended trip on the road being a short number of dates that same year. Olsen got some shows in for the All Mirrors tour back in 2020, but she’s also coming off of an extended hiatus that doesn’t include occasional festival gigs from 2021.

All in all, it’s a major return from all three artists, and it will be exciting to see what permutations the three will perform in. If nothing else, it will give us a chance to hear ‘Like I Used To’, Far Out’s top song of 2021, on a nightly basis.

Check out the dates for the ‘Wild Hearts’ tour down below.

VAN ETTEN ♥️ OLSEN ♥️ BAKER



THE WILD HEARTS TOUR ♥️ SUMMER 2022https://t.co/Mhx96npb6z



-with special guest @spencerperiod– pic.twitter.com/6HCmAUJMu1 — JAGJAGUWAR (@jagjaguwar) January 10, 2022

The ‘Wild Hearts’ tour dates:

July 21st, Vienna, Virginia – Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

July 22nd, Asheville, North Carolina – Rabbit Rabbit

July 23rd, Nashville, Tennessee – Ryman Auditorium

July 25th, Austin, Texas – Moody Amphitheater

July 29th, Los Angeles, California – Greek Theatre

August 2nd, Troutdale, Oregon – McMenamins Edgefield Ampitheater

August 3rd, Redmond, Washington – Marymoor Park

August 5th, Boise, Idaho – Idaho Botanical Garden

August 6th, Salt Lake City, Utah – Venue TBD

August 7th, Denver, Colorado – Sculpture Park

August 9th, Minneapolis, Minnesota – Surly Brewing Festival Field

August 10th, Chicago, Illinois – Venue TBD

August 11th, Kalamazoo, Michigan – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

August 12th, Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

August 15th, Shelburne, Vermont – The Green at Shelburne Museum

August 16th, LaFayette, New York – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

August 18th, Boston, Massachusetts – Leader Bank Pavilion

August 19th, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Skyline Stage at The Mann

August 21st, New York, New York – Central Park SummerStage