Sharon Stone claims Judge denied joint custody of son because of ‘Basic Instinct’









Actress Sharon Stone believes that the controversy of her 1992 Basic Instinct film has played a significant effect on her life. When appearing on the Table for Two podcast, Stone suggested that the film had even influenced a judge to deny granting her joint custody of her son after her divorce from her ex-husband, who was given full custody.

Stone said that the experience “literally” broke her heart. She and Phil Bronstein had adopted a song back in 2000 before they broke up in 2003. After the divorce was settled in 2004, the judge decreed that the boy would live with Bronstein and Stone would be allowed visitation rights.

“When the judge asked my child, my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?'” Stone said on the podcast (via Variety). “This kind of abuse by the system, that I was considered what kind of parent I was because I made that movie. People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now. And you saw maybe, maybe, like a 16th of a second of nudity of me. And I lost custody of my child.”

Basic Instinct was the source of controversy when it was first released because of the way it portrayed LGBTQ+ characters, but it carried the most infamy for a scene in which Stone recrosses her legs without underwear on, showing her genitals. Stone has maintained over the years that the scene was shot without her permission.

She reiterated, “That was how I saw my vagina — shot for the first time, long after I’d been told, ‘We can’t see anything — I just need you to remove your panties, as the white is reflecting the light, so we know you have panties on.’ Now, here is the issue. It didn’t matter anymore. It was me and my parts up there. I had decisions to make.”