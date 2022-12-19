Sharon Osbourne released from hospital in California after suffering medical emergency









Sharon Osbourne, television personality and wife of the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, has been released from a Santa Paula hospital following an undisclosed medical emergency over the weekend. Sharon and her son, Jack, were filming in California for a new ‘Night of Terror’ special that, in a typical Osbourne fashion, sees them exploring the paranormal as they go ghost hunting.

TMZ reported that Osbourne had fallen ill on set at the Glen Tavern Inn, which has a storied history of hauntings and even its own ghost, a cowboy named Calvin, who allegedly roams the third floor. Also filming for the special was her son Jack, who took to his Instagram stories to hit out at TMZ for reporting on her illness, texting a producer at the tabloid: “Try and contact me directly ever again and you’ll be the one ‘fainting’ you desperate little c*nt.”

Jack has since confirmed Osbourne has been given the “all clear from her medical team and is now home” but will “leave it to her to share about when she is ready”. This came after a representative of the Ventura County Fire Department (per The Hollywood Reporter) revealed Sharon was tended to by an EMS team at 6:30pm on Friday and subsequently admitted to the Santa Paula Hospital.

Sharon has a history of medical issues, dating back to her battle with colon cancer in the early 2000s to the double mastectomy she bravely underwent in 2012 after learning she had an increased risk of breast cancer. Husband Ozzy Osbourne has also been plagued by medical issues, having opened up about his diagnosis with Parkinson’s disease in 2020.