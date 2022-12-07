Shane MacGowan’s wife shares health update on Pogues singer









Shane MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, has shared a further update on the Pogues singer’s health condition following the recent troubling news that the star had been hospitalised.

After news surfaced that he was taken to hospital on December 2nd, Clarke urged fans not to get “too worried” and assured them that she was “sure he’ll be fine”. However, details remained vague.

She has since further clarified the situation, tweeting: “I just wanted to thank everyone who has been sending good wishes for Shane MacGowan, he is being treated for an infection and the doctors are confident that he will be ok. I am just incredibly grateful to them and to all of you.”

MacGowan has suffered from extensive health issues since 2015 when he fractured his pelvis. This was later followed by oral surgery which resulted in new teeth mounted on titanium implants being grafted into his jaw, and latterly he was hit by pneumonia.

When discussing his recent social life with the Spectator, he commented: “Sometimes people visit, or we go out to dinner, or sometimes I end up in hospital. If I don’t end up in hospital, I thank Jesus and His Holy Mother and all the saints and angels.”

Many fans will be thanking those same deities with the news that he seems to be making a strong recovery this time.

