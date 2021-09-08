Sex Pistols members respond to John Lydon over lawsuit







Sex Pistols founding members, guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook, have broken their radio silence and finally responded to John Lydon’s comments in the media concerning the recent lawsuit he enacted against his former bandmates.

Lydon, the iconic frontman of the British punk legends, resoundingly lost his case against Jones and Cook. On the other hand, Lydon was sued because he refused to license their music for use in Danny Boyle’s controversial upcoming biopic series, Pistol.

After the ruling, Lydon spoke to audiences via a prolix statement where he claimed that he was unaware of the intended use of the Pistols’ music in Boyle’s series until only “just a few hours” before the show was unveiled. Understandably, he is concerned about how the band are going to be portrayed.

Now, Jones and Cook have hit back. They have issued a statement contradicting Lydon‘s claims via Blabbermouth. “Despite John Lydon’s comments on his website, we reiterate that he was informed of the Pistol TV series, offered meetings with the director and to be involved in the show months before principal photography began,” the statement expresses. “He refused these offers and we were saddened he would not engage and at least have a conversation with the director Danny Boyle and co-showrunner Craig Pearce.”

It continued: “And while John’s contribution is rightly acknowledged, his claims to be the only band member of consequence are hard to take. Steve, Paul and Glen started the band and it was completed when John joined. All songs on the band’s seminal Never Mind The Bollocks album were written by Paul Cook, Steve Jones, Glen Matlock and Rotten except ‘Holidays In The Sun’ and ‘Bodies’ which were penned by Cook, Jones, Rotten and Vicious. In addition, Pistol is based on Steve Jones’ book Lonely Boy.”

It then explained why Lydon wasn’t consulted in the first place, stating: “John Lydon sold his rights to control the use of these songs in the 1990s in return for money. The majority rule agreement existed as a result – so no outside party could dictate the use of the band’s music. And to have a mechanism in place if one member was unfairly blocking the decision-making process – which is what happened in this instance.”

The lengthy statement concluded that: “The rest of the band and many others involved in the punk scene of the time are all involved in the Pistol TV series. Danny Boyle, has worked with the Pistols previously and is a highly respected, Oscar winning filmmaker. He understands the band and experienced the time that made them.”

Yesterday, September 7, Lydon provided another counterargument on ITV’s flagship programme, Good Morning Britain. With the gloves seemingly off, he called Jones and Cook “filthy liars” over the claim that he was “informed” about the series.

Always the one for humility, Lydon said: “When they say I was ‘informed’, they don’t certify a date… Two-faced hypocrites”. Lydon opined “How are you gonna do a documentary on punk without, hate to be pretentious about this, without Mr. Rotten?”

Watch the interview, below.

