Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon comments on the Queen's death









Sex Pistols singer John Lydon has broken his silence on the death of Queen Elizabeth II on social media.

On September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in Scotland aged 96 after serving her country for 70 years. Tributes have since poured in from the musical world including from Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney. The Stones frontman wrote: “For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV.

“I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family.”

The Sex Pistols launched their career off the back of their anti-royal anthem, ‘God Save The Queen’, and Lydon has always been a staunch critic of the Royal Family. However, he has been extremely diplomatic about the Queen following her death.

“Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote in a statement on his website, which was also shared on social media. He concluded the message with a line from the national anthem and added: “Send her victorious.”

Speaking to The Times earlier this year, Lydon explained he never held any personal grudges against the Royal Family as individuals, and it’s the notion of having a monarchy he’s against. The punk icon explained: “I’ve got no animosity against any one of the royal family. Never did. It’s the institution of it that bothers me and the assumption that I’m to pay for that. There’s where I draw the line.”

See his message below.

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II.



Send her victorious.



From all at https://t.co/vK2Du0ZzDS pic.twitter.com/kq4M6WfeML — John Lydon Official (@lydonofficial) September 9, 2022