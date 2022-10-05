Settlement reached between Halyna Hutchins estate and 'Rust' productions









A settlement has been reached between Rust Productions, producer Alec Baldwin, and the estate of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Firing a faulty prop gun that was inextricably loaded with live ammunition, Baldwin mistakenly killed Hutchins with the loaded weapon during a screen test for the film Rust, killing the cinematographer and severely injuring the director Joel Souza back in October 2021. Sparking a police investigation, the family of Hutchins recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin as well as other members of the production team, stating that they flouted safety standard rules on set.

Having now reached a settlement, Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, will take on an executive producer role as the film returns to production in January 2023, with the original cast returning.

Releasing a statement on the matter, Matthew Hutchins announced, “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed”.

Continuing, he added: “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)…All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work”.

Taking to social media, Baldwin also gave his thoughts on the development, stating, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation”.