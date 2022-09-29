The full 53-song setlist from the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles









On Tuesday night, the surviving members of Foo Fighters and a swathe of their friends from the music world, old and new, assembled at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum to celebrate the life of late drummer Taylor Hawkins with a memorable rock concert.

The concert came following its counterpart held at London’s Wembley Stadium earlier this month. As the tribute was brought home to the States, a new, larger ensemble of rock royalty joined Foo Fighters on stage to honour their fallen member.

Tuesday’s proceedings were kicked off with an acoustic rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ performed by Grohl’s 16-yer-old daughter, Violet, featuring Alain Johannes. This was followed by a short set from the surviving Foo Fighters, Blink-182’s Travis Barker and Joan Jett, who performed two of the latter’s biggest hits from the ‘80s, ‘Cherry Bomb’ and ‘Bad Reputation’.

Later in the evening, Miley Cyrus teamed up with Foo Fighters and Def Leppard for an extended version of Leppard’s 1983 classic ‘Photograph’, and Justin Hawkins took to the stage with late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, The Coattail Riders, to perform a four-song set.

During the closing set, Foo Fighters welcomed Dave Chapelle to the stage to cover Radiohead’s 1992 debut single, ‘Creep’, which they had previously covered with Hawkins at Madison Square Garden, New York City, last summer.

See the full setlist below.

Full Taylor Hawkins tribute concert setlist:

Violet Grohl with Alain Johannes – ‘Hallelujah’ (Leonard Cohen cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Cherry Bomb’ (The Runaways cover)

Joan Jett and Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Bad Reputation’

Chevy Metal – ‘Riff Raff’ (AC/DC cover)

Chevy Metal with Jon Davison – ‘Owner Of A Lonely Heart’ (Yes cover)

Chevy Metal with Kesha – ‘Heroes’ (David Bowie cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘Range Rover Bitch’ (Taylor Hawkins cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders – ‘It’s Over’ (Taylor Hawkins and The Coattail Riders cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Mark King – ‘Something About You’ (Level 42 cover)

Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and The Coattail Riders with Rufus Taylor – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’ (The Darkness cover)

James Gang – ‘Walk Away’

James Gang – ‘The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind’

James Gang with Dave Grohl – ‘Funk #49’

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Dave Grohl – ‘Right Down The Line’ (Gerry Rafferty cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ (Elton John cover)

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Dead End Friends’

Them Crooked Vultures – ‘Long Slow Goodbye’ (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Panama’ (Van Halen cover)

Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese and Dave Grohl – ‘Hot For Teacher’ (Van Halen cover)

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson – ‘Rock Of Ages’

Def Leppard, Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson with Miley Cyrus – ‘Photograph’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Live Wire’

Mötley Crüe and Foo Fighters with Derek Day – ‘Home Sweet Home’

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Shake It Up’ (The Cars cover)

Josh Homme, Foo Fighters and Elliot Easton – ‘Just What I Needed’ (The Cars cover)

P!nk, Foo Fighters and Nancy Wilson with Jon Theodore – ‘Barracuda’ (Heart cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters – ‘Next To You’ (The Police cover)

Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore – ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic’ (The Police cover)

Alanis Morissette and Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘You Oughta Know’

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Supernaut’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich and Foo Fighters – ‘Paranoid’ (Black Sabbath cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Dave Grohl – ‘2112 Part I: Overture’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Chad Smith – ‘Working Man’ (Rush cover)

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson with Danny Carey – ‘YYZ’ (Rush cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘The Day I Tried To Live’ (Soundgarden cover)

Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear – ‘Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘We Will Rock You’

Queen and Foo Fighters – ‘I’m In Love With My Car’

Queen and Foo Fighters with Justin Hawkins – ‘Under Pressure’

Queen and Foo Fighters with P!nk – ‘Somebody To Love’

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – ‘All My Life’

Foo Fighters with Jon Theodore and P!nk – ‘The Pretender’

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – ‘Walk’

Foo Fighters with Matt Cameron – ‘Low’

Foo Fighters with Brad Wilk – ‘This Is A Call’

Foo Fighters with Patrick Wilson – ‘The Sky Is A Neighborhood’

Foo Fighters with Dave Chappelle and Patrick Wilson – ‘Creep’ (Radiohead cover)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – ‘Run’

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – ‘Best Of You’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘My Hero’

Foo Fighters with Oliver Shane Hawkins – ‘I’ll Stick Around’

Foo Fighters with Chad Smith – ‘Everlong’