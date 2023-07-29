Seth Rogen explains why he is scared of Marvel and DC: “It’s a fear of the process”









Despite being interested in comic book adaptations like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Seth Rogen has admitted that he is apprehensive about being involved in Marvel and DC projects.

During a recent conversation with Polygon, Rogen said: “We really have a pretty specific way we work; me and Evan [Goldberg] have been writers for 20 years at this point. It’s a fear of the process, honestly. And I say that knowing nothing about the process. There are a lot of Marvel things I love.”

He added: “It’s mostly a fear of how would we plug into the system they have in place, which seems like a very good system, and a system that serves them very well. But is it a system that we would ultimately get really frustrated with?”

Rogen is currently involved with the upcoming film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which he co-wrote with writers like Evan Goldberg and Dan Hernandez. The Canadian actor insisted that this adaptation was different because they maintained a lot of creative control.

“What’s nice about [Mutant Mayhem] is that we’re the producers of this,” Rogen explained. “So we dictated the system, and we dictated the process in a lot of ways.”

He added: “And that’s what’s also appealing for us about The Boys and the other bigger franchise-y type things we’ve done, is that we are creating the infrastructure and process for them, not plugging into someone else’s infrastructure and process. We’re control freaks!”

Watch the trailer below.