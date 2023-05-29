Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to score new ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ movie









Although the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has been let down by some highly anticipated additions in recent years, it looks like there’s an actually promising new project on the horizon. Titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the latest entry to the extensive legacy of the franchise is going to be released in August this year. In addition to the hype about the project itself, it has been revealed that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are scoring the new film.

During a previous interview with Empire, director Jeff Rowe said: “We wanted it to be like Stand By Me and Lady Bird. But, you know, with Ninja Turtles. They’ve got a lot of that inauthentic confidence that teenagers have: when you’re a teen, you don’t know any better, so you operate with this hyped-up sense of, ‘We can do anything!’”

While talking about the writing team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who are working on the project, Rowe added: “That’s something that [they] are great at. That Superbad thing where they’re best friends, but they’re kinda losers who make fun of each other, but you never doubt for a second that they truly love each other.”

The information about the involvement of Reznor and Ross was actually confirmed by none other than iconic skateboarder Tony Hawk. On his podcast Hawk vs. Wolf, Hawk revealed that the two musicians were working on the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film when he visited them to appear in a music video.

Hawk said: “Him and Atticus were working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles […] When I went there, they were working on the soundtrack to that movie that [co-writer, producer, and Bebop voice actor] Seth [Rogen] told us about.”

In a Twitter post, Rowe confirmed: “Well now that my teenage hero @tonyhawk has leaked that my music heroes are doing this I can add that the score is absolutely AMAZING. Exhilarating, terrifying, heartbreaking, full of sounds I didn’t know existed. I don’t have the vocabulary to describe it. I love it so much.”

Watch the trailer below.