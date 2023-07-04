Seth Rogen says ‘Sausage Party’ sequel is “unbelievably shocking”









Actor Seth Rogen has made a startling revelation about the sequel to his audacious animated comedy, Sausage Party, deeming it “unbelievably shocking”. The original film caused a stir when it was released in 2016 due to its vulgar content, and it seems that the sequel, an eight-episode series titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia, is gearing up to be no different.

As per Rogen’s comments, the sequel series has scenes that promise to be just as, if not more, contentious than those of the original. He elaborated, “There’s one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people. You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You’ll probably have to talk about this a lot.”

Rogen continued, “We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we’ve all become desensitized to it because we’ll just be like, ‘Roll the scene!’, and then she was like, ‘Oh my God?! This is insane!'”

The original Sausage Party was a commercial success despite the controversy it courted. One scene, seemingly trivialising sexual assault, was heavily criticised. Still, despite lukewarm critical responses, which Rogen famously struggles with, it didn’t prevent the film from grossing $141.3 million on a $19 million budget and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated animated film of all time.

The sequel will see a host of the original cast returning, including Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton. Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will join them.

In a tongue-in-cheek joint statement regarding the new project, Rogen and co-developer Evan Goldberg said, “Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead, and TV is the forever king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia.”

The duo reassured fans, “It’s got all the heart, double the puns and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.” The world will see what Rogen and Goldberg have cooked up when Sausage Party: Foodtopia hits Amazon Prime Video in 2024.