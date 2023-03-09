Seth Rogen reveals the “hurt” of negative reviews









The Canadian actor, writer and producer Seth Rogen has spoken about the potentially “devastating” impact of negative movie reviews in a conversation with the businessman Steven Bartlett.

Speaking on Bartlett’s podcast, The Diary of a CEO, the director discussed his own struggles with self-confidence, outlining how a negative review can badly damage the image of one’s ego. “It hurts everyone, very much,” he stated, adding: “I think if most critics knew how much it hurts the people that made the things that they are writing about, they would second guess the way they write these things. It’s devastating”.

Working with some of the greatest contemporary actors and filmmakers throughout his career, including Steven Spielberg, Jonah Hill, Larry David, Adam McKay and David Gordon Green, Rogen is known as one of the most successful cinematic comedians of the modern industry.

Continuing in his thoughts regarding negative publicity, he stated: “I know people who’ve never recovered, honestly – a year, decades of being hurt by this. It’s very personal…It is devastating when you are being institutionally told that your personal expression was bad… and that’s something that people carry with them, literally their entire lives”.

Giving one of the year’s finest performances in Spielberg’s Oscar-nominated movie The Fabelmans, Rogen lost out on a nomination to his co-stars Michelle Williams and Judd Hirsch. The next project for Rogen is the animated flick Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, where he is the producer as well as a lead cast member, playing the role of Bebop alongside Jackie Chan as Splinter, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Ice Cube as Superfly and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie below.