Seth Rogen to offer pottery lessons with Airbnb









Hollywood star Seth Rogen is offering fans the chance to stay with him and work on their pottery skills in an Airbnb studio in Los Angeles. Rogen announced the news on January 31st as part of his collaboration with cannabis homewares company, Houseplant.

The chance to stay with the Freaks n Geeks star is only available to US residents and is bookable across a three-date period of February 15th-17th. The price is set at $42 for an overnight stay.

The Airbnb listings page explains how the retreat involves many activities with the actor. These include creating pottery with Rogen, taking in the views, enjoying a fully-stocked fridge, and listening to three Houseplant vinyl records with tracklists curated by the actor and Evan Goldberg.

“If you’re reading this, you’re considering booking a night at the Houseplant inspired retreat. What makes it Houseplant-y, you may be asking?” the site shares. “Well, it’s stocked with some of our favorite Housegoods (even a pre-release copy of our NEW Vinyl Box Set Vol 2!). The mid-century styling and LA views also have a distinctly Houseplant feel. And there’s the fact that I’ll be there to welcome you, which given that I’m the founder, adds to the Houseplant-ness.”

The description reads: “This mid-century modern space is an ideal getaway if you’re looking for inspiration, or just for a good hang. There’s also a pottery wheel there.”

The actor also offers to throw some pottery with the renter, writing, “I’m a pretty good teacher!” and there is the promise of a well-stocked fridge. There is the additional small print: “No cannabis-based products will be made available or provided to guests during the stays,” despite the actor partaking in the substance use.

Rogen has also requested that Airbnb makes a one-off donation to Alzheimer’s research organisation, Hilarity For Charity. Booking for the opportunity opens for US residents at 10am PT on February 7th.