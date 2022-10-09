Seth Rogen explains why he likes to be high all time









It will come as no surprise to learn that Seth Rogen smokes a bunch of draw. Ever since he arrived on the Hollywood scene in the late 1990s, Rogen has been one of the film industry’s prime weed enthusiasts. Yet, while the stereotype of someone who smokes weed is that of a lazy, unclean stoner who never gets anything done, this isn’t always the case, as proven by Rogen, who has consistently created some of the best cinematic comedies this century.

Writing a film is no miracle; it requires hard work and dedication. And yet Rogen admits to waking up every morning, making a coffee and rolling a joint. He recently said: “I drink my coffee as I smoke my joint, and I continue smoking weed until I go to sleep. I often will wake up in the middle of the night and have a few hits of a joint if I’m not sleeping well.”

Rogen always dreamed of being a comedian. He explained: “As soon as I realized you could be funny as a job, that was the job I wanted”. He was performing stand-up as early as 12 years old, and when he moved with his family to Los Angeles at 16, Rogen took one step closer to fulfilling his dream. And cannabis, his close companion, was always alongside him.

Rogen said: “It’s just not how I would prefer to be feeling. It’s just a tool we use to make our experience more palatable, and some people need those tools a lot more than others. For me, it’s like shoes. For you, it might be like sunglasses. Not everyone’s the same. If someone doesn’t need to smoke weed? Great. It’s the same as someone telling me they don’t wear glasses. ‘Mazel tov! You don’t wear glasses. I do!'”

In fact, Rogen’s father, Mark, once explained that his son had an undiagnosed form of ADHD. The Rogens decided to change Seth’s diet to see if it would have an impact, but the real impact wouldn’t arrive until Seth first started smoking weed. Apparently, it calmed his cells down, and he could focus.

So Rogen transcended the well-worn stereotype of the lazy stoner, although reportedly he loves nothing more than to light a joint and lie on the sofa with his wife, watching TV. And he has every right to do so, having provided such great comedy for so long.