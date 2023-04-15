Seth Rogen’s favourite stoner-comedy









Seth Rogen is, far and away, one of the most beloved actors of his generation. His iconic laugh, excellent delivery of humour, and the fact he has written some of the best comedies of this century have left the Canadian actor in the position of being pretty much admired worldwide.

Rogen is also arguably the biggest proponent of smoking weed in Hollywood, likely amongst several other claimants, and even owns a company that creates cannabis-themed houseware. He once opened up on his joyful smoking habit, saying: “I drink my coffee as I smoke my joint, and I continue smoking weed until I go to sleep. I often will wake up in the middle of the night and have a few hits of a joint if I’m not sleeping well.”

He added, “I smoke weed all day, every single day, since I was 20 years old, maybe. And I’ve been very productive in that time. It only makes my journey through this life more comfortable, more palatable, easier to process, easier to manifest the things that I want to do.”

In a feature with Rotten Tomatoes in which Rogen names his five favourite films, one movie in particular sticks out due to Rogen’s penchant for the high-grade. He said of the Coen brothers’ universally admired 1998 comedy The Big Lebowski, “Obviously, [it’s] amazing. It’s hilarious. I can watch it over and over. Unbelievably funny.”

The film told of a middle-aged stoner, Jeff Lebowski, better known as The Dude, who gets caught up in a case of mistaken identity with another Jeff Lebowski, aka The Big Lebowski. All The Dude wants to do is bowl with his friends Walter and Donny and smoke a few joints, but he gets caught up in far more than he ever wished for in one of the best, if not the best, comedies of all time.

Fortunately for Rogen, he got to play a part in a stage adaptation of The Big Lebowski. Back in 2012, for one night only, Rogen took on Jeff Bridges’ iconic role as The Dude in a live read of the classic comedy. He was joined by Rainn Wilson as Walter Sobcheck and Christina Hendricks as Maude Lebowski.

Rogen was perfectly suited to play the iconic role of The Dude; he likely turned up stoned as it was and somehow fumbled his way through his lines. Rogen is one of the best-loved comedians and actors of his generation, so for him to get to play one of his favourite roles, even if just for one night, is a dream come true for us all.