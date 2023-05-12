Seth Rogen expresses support for WGA writer’s strike









Comedian Seth Rogen has expressed support for the ongoing strike being staged by the Writer’s Guild of America.

At the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show Platonic, Rogen gave his support to the writers on strike and provided insights into how the upper levels of streaming services have unequal distribution of wealth and profits.

“I’m personally distressed by not having any sense of how successful these shows and movies we make for streaming services are,” Rogen says. “The secretiveness only makes me think that they’re making way more money off of all of us than they want to share with anybody. These executives are making insane salaries that you would only make if you are running an incredibly profitable business.”

“Thank God for these labour unions and their ability to force these gigantic corporations who banded together to drive down the wages of workers to actually do something every once in a while and act fairly and equitably,” Rogen concludes.

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2nd after contract negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers weren’t resolved by the imposed May 1st deadline. The WGA’s Pattern of Demands, which was approved with 98.4% of the member vote, mainly focuses on streaming-era changes that have put a number of writers out of work, including truncated mini-rooms and unstandardised streaming residuals.