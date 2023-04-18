Seth Rogan and Keanu Reeves to star in Aziz Ansari movie ‘Good Fortune’









Seth Rogan and Keanu Reeves have joined the cast of Aziz Ansari’s first film as a director, Good Fortune.

The movie, which is also being written and produced by Ansari, will be distributed by Lionsgate. Anthony Katagas and Alan Yang are also set to produce. The plot of the film is not yet known, but Lionsgate has shared a statement about the involvement of Rogan and Reeves.

“We have indeed found good fortune with this film,” Joe Drake, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group stated. “We love the script and believe strongly in Aziz as both a performer and a director. And when you add in Seth and Keanu — two incredible world-class talents — toplining alongside Aziz, this has the potential to be a very special film for us. We moved quickly to land this project once it was available.”

Rogan most recently voiced the role of Donkey Kong in the 2023 film The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Reeves recently ended his tenure in the John Wick film franchise with John Wick: Chapter 4. Ansari was previously slated to make his directorial debut with the film Being Mortal, but that movie had its production halted by complaints of inappropriate behaviour against one of the film’s stars, Bill Murray.

