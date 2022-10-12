Bill Murray accused of sexually assaulting female staffer on 'Being Mortal'









Bill Murray has been accused of sexually assaulting a female staffer on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, Being Mortal. These allegations surfaced after the actor was reportedly suspended from the production due to his “inappropriate behaviour”.

When he was first suspended, Murray told CNBC: “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way. The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it, and so they stopped the production. But as of now, we’re talking, and we’re trying to make peace with each other.”

However, according to a report published by Puck, Murray allegedly sexually assaulted a female staffer during the production of Being Mortal. The report said: “This much younger woman, Murray felt, had been flirting with him. So at one moment, when the two were in close proximity near a bed that was part of the production, Murray started kissing her body and straddling her.”

While providing details about the incident, the report continued: “It was perhaps an unclear bit of physical comedy, but one that was unannounced. She couldn’t move because he outweighed her, she alleged. Then, he kissed her on the mouth, although when he did so, both Murray and the woman were wearing masks, owing to Covid protocols.”

The female staffer submitted a formal complaint which is why Searchlight suspended the entire production. Although Murray reached a settlement of more than $100,000 with the staffer, Searchlight has shown no intention of picking up the project again. In addition, Geena Davis recently opened up about a “bad” encounter with Murray and claimed he harassed her.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.