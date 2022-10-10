Geena Davis opens up about "bad" encounter with Bill Murray









Geena Davis recently called out Bill Murray for his “bad” behaviour, which made her feel harassed and threatened. According to Davis, this condemnable encounter happened during the early years of her career when she had the opportunity to work with Murray on the 1990 crime comedy Quick Change.

In a recent interview, Davis alleged that Murray forcefully tried to use a massage device on Davis during their first meeting. Although Davis protested against the use of the device repeatedly, Murray allegedly insisted on subjecting Davis to the device.

While talking about the encounter, Davis said that she regretted not walking out of the room. She commented: “That was bad. The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part.”

Davis pointed out that Murray had too much power over her since he was one of the most prominent stars in the industry. She added: “I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t…”

When the interviewer told Davis not to blame herself for being harassed by Murray, she responded: “Ha. Point taken. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. And yes, exactly, it wasn’t my fault.” These reports come after Murray was suspended from Aziz Ansari’s new film due to “inappropriate behaviour”.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.