Seth Green reveals a troubling childhood encounter with Bill Murray









In recent times, the reports of inappropriate behaviour by Bill Murray are stacking up. Seth Green is the latest to come forward with a troubling story that proves damning for Murray.

The Austin Powers star told Good Mythical Morning: “When I was nine years old, I did a spot on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday.” While backstage watching television, Green encountered the host for the evening, Bill Murray.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green recalled. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.’”

Then Murray troublesomely took matters into his own hands. “He picked me up by my ankles,” Green said. “Held me upside down…He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can.’ And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Green’s story follows the revelation that Murray also reportedly paid $100,000 to settle a complaint by a female co-star after he was apparently inappropriate towards her on set and straddled her.

You can watch Seth Green’s full appearance on Good Mythical Morning below.

