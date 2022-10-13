Bill Murray reaches $100,000 private settlement for alleged sexual misconduct









The veteran actor Bill Murray has reached a private settlement following allegations of sexual misconduct

In accordance with a report from Puck, the 72-year-old is said to have reached a settlement of over $100,000 with a younger woman who had been working on the movie Being Mortal, which has since ceased production as a result of the allegations. The report from the publication details that Murray believed the young crewmember was flirting with him on set, with the actor allegedly attempting to kiss her body shortly afterwards.

Unable to move because of Murray’s weight, Murray kissed her on the lips despite the fact that the pair of them were wearing Covid-19-related face masks. The actor claimed that the action was “jestful”, but the woman said she was “horrified” by the advance, filing a complaint alongside a witness who had encountered the incident.

Murray addressed this incident back in May, appearing on CNBC Television to explain his perspective. Speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting in Omaha, Murray said: “I had a difference of opinion with a woman I’m working with. I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way. The movie studio wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out and investigate it and so they stopped the production.”

Continuing, he added: “As of now, we’re talking and we’re trying to make peace with each other…I think that’s where the real issue is, we’re both professionals, we like each other’s work. We like each other. I think if we can’t really get along and trust each other, there’s no point in going further working together or making a movie as well”.

The crewmember has agreed to waive any legal claims she may have taken against the production, and Being Mortal is yet to resume production.

The settlement has prompted several social media users to unearth a clip from the actor’s past in which he appears to inappropriately engage with Geena Davis.

A clip from 1990 where a clearly deeply uncomfortable Geena Davis gets fondled by Bill Murray being super creepy, on live TV, while the audience laughs. There is so much wrong with this. pic.twitter.com/SDaktIwOlk — HRMNZ 💀 (@Hannah_McGNZ) October 13, 2022