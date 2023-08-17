System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian begs Imagine Dragons to cancel Azerbaijan show









Serj Tankian, the frontman of System Of A Down, has called for US rock band Imagine Dragons to cancel their forthcoming concert in Baku, Azerbaijan, this Autumn.

On Wednesday evening, Tankian took to Facebook to persuade Imagine Dragons to cancel the September tour stop. He revealed in the post that he had tried sending the band a private letter to no avail.

“Azerbaijan’s petro-oligarchic dictatorial regime was starving 120k people in Nagorno-Karabagh, which is now being called a Genocide by the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court,” Tankian explained in his post.

After revealing that he had sent Imagine Dragons a “kind letter” via their agents, “urging them to reconsider” the Baku concert, Tankian posted publicly on Facebook, including a link to a petition.

“As the humanitarian crisis worsens in Nagorno-Karabagh with starvation already being recorded, I am forced to publicize this letter and their disregard for this humanitarian catastrophe,” the post continued.

“Maybe they felt they had a legal liability to play the show; maybe they just don’t care. My whole life, I have been an advocate for genocide recognition and have always said there has to be a price to pay for Genocidal regimes or deniers,” he added.

“Another genocide is looming by Azerbaijan, and while this happens, they get to enjoy an American band from LV. Fuck that! That’s not right.”

In his private letter to Imagine Dragons, Tankian remained cordial, congratulating them on their success over the past decade. “One of the things I appreciate about you as artists is that you’re active proponents of various human rights issues and social causes. Your work with Amnesty International and your outspokenness about the war in Ukraine among them,” he wrote.

Addressing the matter at hand, Tankian explained why he felt compelled to intervene. “This is due to the horrendous human rights violations carried out by the corrupt petro-oligarchic dictatorship of Ilham Aliyev against not only his own people but thousands of Armenians (my people). Since 2020, Azerbaijan has created war against Armenians, killing thousands, displacing tens of thousands and terrorizing countless more via an illegal blockade that has been ordered to be reopened by the ICJ and the European Court of Human Rights.”

“With the world in so much turmoil since COVID and the subsequent war in Ukraine, too much of the world is still unaware of what’s happening to Armenians by Aliyev’s regime. They’ve invaded Armenia and have been carrying out heinous human rights violations with impunity. International events and performances by artists have only served to normalize and whitewash their status among the family of nations.”

“I really feel that performing in Azerbaijan would have a negative impact on your brand as well. I’m confident that you can decipher all the facts for yourselves to decide whether to cancel your concert. Either way, I truly appreciate your time and consideration. Thanks for hearing me out, and I hope to meet you all one day,” the letter concluded.